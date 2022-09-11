La grande réinitialisation : une religion, par Mgr Carlo Maria Viganò

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14 août 2022 – UDT 2022 du Pays Réel. La cinquième conférence rappellera que derrière toute idée politique, il y a une idée religieuse et qu’il y en a bien une derrière la grande réinitialisation, comme il y a une idée de « l’homme parfait » que l’on veut fabriquer. Intervention de Mgr Carlo Maria Viganò.
Source vidéo :
https://www.medias-presse.info/udt-civitas-2022-video-de-la-conference-de-mgr-vigano-et-audio-de-ses-reponses-en-direct-aux-questions-des-participants/162070/
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