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Facebook Now Censoring Random Bible Passages
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17 views • December 16, 2019
Now a post referencing “Luke 10” has been purged by Facebook. It’s time to shake the dust of Zuckerberg off your feet. And, impeachment and the deconstruction of the Constitution are symptoms of the Christian understanding of human nature being replaced by secular humanism
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