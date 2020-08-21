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Spare Change
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17 views • August 21, 2020
JoyCamp presents a short, esoteric adventure following three tramps--Bruno, Slappy, and The Professor--as they are lead by a mysterious old-timer down a "rabbit hole" to a strange and unknown world where the truth of the ages is waiting to be discovered. It's "Charlie Chaplin meets Alice in Wonderland" in this one-of-a-kind, hilarious and heartfelt silent comedy.
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Spare Change JoyCamp
http://www.youtube.com/user/TheJoyCamp
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp?sub_confirmation=1
Check out this stuff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJoyCamp
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/TheJoyCamp
Spare Change JoyCamp
http://www.youtube.com/user/TheJoyCamp
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