© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nuclear War Survival
Follow
1
Share
Report
3163 views • March 24, 2022
This is an introductory lecture on surviving nuclear war. The detonation of nuclear weapons produces vast quantities of radioactive fallout which is dispersed throughout the environment. This contamination can rapidly erode health and potentially cause death. Protection can only be secured by understanding the nature of the threat and learning the necessary protective countermeasures.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.