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DON'T FEAR THE FAKE COVID SCAMdemic, AVOID THE VAXX NWO DEPOPULATION PLANdemic [2021-09-19] (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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803 views • September 20, 2021
DON'T FEAR THE FAKE COVID SCAMdemic, AVOID THE VAXX NWO DEPOPULATION PLANdemic [2021-09-19] (VIDEO)

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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ADOLF HITLER: THE MAN WHO FOUGHT AGAINST THE NEW WORLD ORDER TAKEOVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QmKcLF4GGv5l/

ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/

NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/

THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/

ADOLF HITLER WARNED HUMANITY BUT WE DIDN'T LISTEN!!! (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a9JBjvxL2MWp/

HITLER'S WAR?: WHAT THE HISTORIANS NEGLECT TO MENTION [2009] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rTaNbHRPy8u9/

6,000,000 LIES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jka8GggwBHl1/

QUESTIONING THE HOLOCAUST: WHY WE BELIEVED THE LIE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MFo8qmeyp2QI/

EXPOSES TRUE HISTORY OF WWI, WWII, ADOLF HITLER AND JEWS [1961]- BENJAMIN H. FREEDMAN (AUDIO SPEECH)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIcMGFv6WboK/

THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION [1903] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/

THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/

KHAZARIAN MAFIA: THE TRUE RULERS OF THE WORLD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NEvFpIbBTToM/

THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF THE INCREDIBLY EVIL KHAZARIAN MAFIA [2015] - PRESTON JAMES (AUDIO ARTICLE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/foCOmc8JGC9O/

THE HIDDEN TYRANNY (THE ROSENTHAL DOCUMENT) [1976] - HAROLD WALLACE ROSENTHAL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XClmyNOpLbCQ/

Polly St. George @ Amazing Polly
https://amazingpolly.net/

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
new world orderagenda 21agenda 2030depopulation agendaplandemicscamdemicthe georgia guidestones
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