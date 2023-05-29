https://gettr.com/post/p2i7ylqaecb
5/27/2023 【Miles Insight】Brother Changdao: the way we speak and behave as individuals can be disseminated as the image of the NFSC. Everyone should take every small matter seriously and be mindful of his/her own image as others might step up to speak out for us and promote our cause at some point in the future.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC
5/27/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：我们每个人的言行举止都可能作为新中国联邦的形象被传播出去。大家要认真对待每件小事注意自己的形象，因为未来人家可能就会站出来帮我们去发声和宣传。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦
