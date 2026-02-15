🎵Space is so cool

[Intro:]

Space, it's so beautiful (Beautiful)

The elegance (Elegance)

The story of why (Why)

I love space (Space, space, space)



[Hook:]

Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol

So co-oo-oo-oo-ol

My computer can't handle the rendering

Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol

So co-oo-oo-oo-ol

Oh, it's so pretty (So pretty)

There are billions and billions of stars (Oh, look)

There are billions and billions of galaxies (Alright!)

There's nothing I like more than space

So let's blow something up here (Something up here)

(Let's blow something up here)

Oh, oh, oh



[Verse 1:]

If there was a program for volunteers to go into space

With like a hundred percent chance of dying

From death by space

I would be first in line

If they needed brave volunteers

Or stupid volunteers

I would be there so fast



[Hook:]

Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol

So co-oo-oo-oo-ol

My computer can't handle the rendering

Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol

So co-oo-oo-oo-ol

Oh, it's so pretty (So pretty)

There are billions and billions of stars (Oh, look)

There are billions and billions of galaxies (Alright!)

There's nothing I like more than space

So let's blow something up here (Something up here)

(Let's blow something up here)

Oh, oh, oh



[Hook:]

Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol

So co-oo-oo-oo-ol

My computer can't handle the rendering

Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol

So co-oo-oo-oo-ol

Oh, it's so pretty (So pretty)

There are billions and billions of stars (Oh, look)

There are billions and billions of galaxies (Alright!)

There's nothing I like more than space

So let's blow something up here (Something up here)

(Let's blow something up here)

Oh, oh, oh



[Verse 2:]

Every tiny speck is probably a star

It's so big

Every speck, so big

I would love every struggle

The terrible experience that it may or may not be

With certain death on the horizon

Just for a chance to go to space



[Hook:]

Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol

So co-oo-oo-oo-ol

My computer can't handle the rendering

Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol

So co-oo-oo-oo-ol

Oh, it's so pretty (So pretty)

There are billions and billions of stars (Oh, look)

There are billions and billions of galaxies (Alright!)

There's nothing I like more than space

So let's blow something up here (Something up here)

(Let's blow something up here)

Oh, oh, oh



[Outro]

Oh that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol

