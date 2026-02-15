🎵Space is so cool

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Intro:]
Space, it's so beautiful (Beautiful)
The elegance (Elegance)
The story of why (Why)
I love space (Space, space, space)
[Hook:]
Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol
So co-oo-oo-oo-ol
My computer can't handle the rendering
Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol
So co-oo-oo-oo-ol
Oh, it's so pretty (So pretty)
There are billions and billions of stars (Oh, look)
There are billions and billions of galaxies (Alright!)
There's nothing I like more than space
So let's blow something up here (Something up here)
(Let's blow something up here)
Oh, oh, oh
[Verse 1:]
If there was a program for volunteers to go into space
With like a hundred percent chance of dying
From death by space
I would be first in line
If they needed brave volunteers
Or stupid volunteers
I would be there so fast
[Hook:]
Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol
So co-oo-oo-oo-ol
My computer can't handle the rendering
Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol
So co-oo-oo-oo-ol
Oh, it's so pretty (So pretty)
There are billions and billions of stars (Oh, look)
There are billions and billions of galaxies (Alright!)
There's nothing I like more than space
So let's blow something up here (Something up here)
(Let's blow something up here)
Oh, oh, oh
[Hook:]
Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol
So co-oo-oo-oo-ol
My computer can't handle the rendering
Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol
So co-oo-oo-oo-ol
Oh, it's so pretty (So pretty)
There are billions and billions of stars (Oh, look)
There are billions and billions of galaxies (Alright!)
There's nothing I like more than space
So let's blow something up here (Something up here)
(Let's blow something up here)
Oh, oh, oh
[Verse 2:]
Every tiny speck is probably a star
It's so big
Every speck, so big
I would love every struggle
The terrible experience that it may or may not be
With certain death on the horizon
Just for a chance to go to space
[Hook:]
Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol
So co-oo-oo-oo-ol
My computer can't handle the rendering
Oh, that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol
So co-oo-oo-oo-ol
Oh, it's so pretty (So pretty)
There are billions and billions of stars (Oh, look)
There are billions and billions of galaxies (Alright!)
There's nothing I like more than space
So let's blow something up here (Something up here)
(Let's blow something up here)
Oh, oh, oh
[Outro]
Oh that's so co-oo-oo-oo-ol