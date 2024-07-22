BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sudden Infant Death, Sudden Adult Death, Shaken Baby Syndrome or Infection by Injection
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
332 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
210 views • 9 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

It's a figure from a paper that literally won a case for SIDS, what we used, to call Sudden Infant Death. So if Sudden Infant Death wasn't bad enough, now there's Sudden Adult Death. And then they called it Shaken Baby Syndrome. And I remember when I met Sherri Tenpenny, or learned of her, she talked about testifying to have a father put away for Shaken Baby Syndrome. Yeah, the kids are screaming their brains are on fire. Their brains are on fire because they've had a trauma! An infection by injection, which is what a vaccine is! You are injecting an agent, and you've got things that allow, like polysorbate 80, it to get to the brain, the infection! It turns on that inflammatory signal. It's an immune insult that systemic and all those macrophages and all those organ systems where ever it happens to hit where you have a sensitivity or ongoing inflammation: it will be like throwing gasoline on a fire!

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 02/19/2023

Full presentation at “What We've Learned From Covid” in Maui: https://rumble.com/v2apdfk-dr-judy-mikovits-maui-feb-19-2023-what-weve-learned-from-covid.html

Keywords
healthnewssciencevaccinetruthmauisadmikovitscovidsid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy