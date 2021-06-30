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We have Only Just Begun to Fight - Mars in Leo T-Square
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10 views • June 30, 2021
The astrological weather is hot, hot, hot today as we discuss breaking news stories and see how they are reflected in the astrology. Mars is coming in to an exact opposition to Saturn then it will make a challenging aspect to Uranus in Taurus. Mars is activating the big Saturn square Uranus aspect which brings fire works on this week of 4th of July. Keep cool and call your Congressional Representative after you see the video footage we share today.
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Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our EmaiL [email protected] or [email protected]
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DVNJgga5nWx7/
#astrology # horoscope #usborder
Subscribe to us on Bitchute, Youtube, Rumble, Odysee, Brighteon, Twitch, Twitter, Gab
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our EmaiL [email protected] or [email protected]
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DVNJgga5nWx7/
#astrology # horoscope #usborder
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