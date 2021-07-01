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The UK Threat Assessment for July 2021
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80 views • July 01, 2021
CURRENT UK THREAT ASSESSMENT 2021 July
UK THREAT LEVEL
1.Genocide by Vaxxine.
2.The Digital Reset theft of everybody’s money & assets.
3.Imprisonment for free speech
4.Permanent Climate Agenda Lockdown.
5.Fascist controlled Police & Army Martial Law
6,Civil War by; Anti Fa, Xstinction, BLM, & trained migrant population.
7.Mark of the Beast digital implant.
8.Corporate Detention Centres
9.Corporate shutdown of energy & water supplies.
10.WW3. To bring in The New World Order.
UK THREAT LEVEL
1.Genocide by Vaxxine.
2.The Digital Reset theft of everybody’s money & assets.
3.Imprisonment for free speech
4.Permanent Climate Agenda Lockdown.
5.Fascist controlled Police & Army Martial Law
6,Civil War by; Anti Fa, Xstinction, BLM, & trained migrant population.
7.Mark of the Beast digital implant.
8.Corporate Detention Centres
9.Corporate shutdown of energy & water supplies.
10.WW3. To bring in The New World Order.
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