RILEY WAGGAMAN PROVIDES UPDATES FROM RUSSIA
Published a month ago |
The Corbett Report

corbettreport


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/waggaman-russiaupdate/

Riley Waggaman of the Edward Slavsquat substack joins James once again to update The Corbett Report audience on the situation in Russia. From mandatory clot shot genetic slurry injections for conscripted Russian cannon fodder to the latest developments on the Ukrainian front, you won't want to miss this important conversation.

Keywords
militaryrussiaputincorbettreportukrainemandatorybioweaponupdatessputnikdigital idthe corbett reportcovid vaccinemrnakill shotastra zenecavaccine passportriley waggaman

