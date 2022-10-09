RILEY WAGGAMAN PROVIDES UPDATES FROM RUSSIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/waggaman-russiaupdate/
Riley Waggaman of the Edward Slavsquat substack joins James once again to update The Corbett Report audience on the situation in Russia. From mandatory clot shot genetic slurry injections for conscripted Russian cannon fodder to the latest developments on the Ukrainian front, you won't want to miss this important conversation.