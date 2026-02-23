BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
#113 Vardygr – Trauma is a thing of the past
The INNATE one
The INNATE one
29 views • 1 day ago

One hundred and thirteenth part of the book 'Trauma is a thing of the past' — read by the author himself; Ole Klit Blente.


Get your own copy of the book here: https://www.innate.one/shop/


Check out the Trauma-series here: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/84dfbd75-dd78-4815-b60a-52ffa39287ef?index=1

