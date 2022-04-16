Multi + Dimensional Planetary Galactic Ascension Evolutionary Enlightenment

The Lighted Pathway is the road you walk and you walk in unity. All is forgiven and always has been. You are seeing the truth in your own eyes. The Children of the Enlightenment have awakened the secret that the veil is gone. The veil is lifted and they are walking forth in power and light to bring you into your soul’s presence. Let it happen, allow the Children to speak without judgment. Their words will free the world. You will receive the gift as you let your own veil fall from your face and feel the sunshine warm your spirit.



It is given that you are now a human in alignment with your heart and your womb. Light is ascending and descending upon the tree of life and you feel your spine tingle with every breath of light.Upon this prophecy you are given Divine Oneness by the light shining through the eyes of the Children of Enlightenment. Millions of voices can be heard singing in harmony and speaking magical invocations of mystical awakening and practical attunement.



Gather your energy and love to ascend with the Galactic Family of Light. The painful dream is over and you are awake. Awake and come forth to be again with the family. Breathe light into your being and feel it rise into your Higher Mind. Let the Golden Sphere of Light glow and expand to include your heart, your mind, your body, all your emotions, all your relations, all your world. You are the Savior; you are the child within; you are the Christ Within; you are the Divine Golden Light that surrounds the World. The Children of Enlightenment awaken the Power of Andromeda to guide the Stream of Love on the Milky Way to the Central Sun.







Words are powerful and these word thoughts are created from our languages. Clearly we are mental beings with physical characteristics, a mind and body. The body has sensation and is receptive to the environment and responds to emotions. There is another part of each person, which is the heart center where the physical and mental essence of our being is born. The heart is the pulsation of the geomagnetic toroidal field in rhythm and is the breath of existence and it is your essence of love birth from the bond of sexual creative energy.



In this time the sun rises over the earth heading north on the horizon. From each perspective it has a point of light to begin the day.