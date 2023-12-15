Be like John the Baptist: prepare ye the way of the Lord

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, August 12, 2023.





Are you like the John the Baptist who is that “voice of one crying in the wilderness”? Are you prepare ye the way of the Lord, make his paths straight”. Are you preparing the way of the Lord’s SECOND coming in the same way John the Baptist did in anticipation of Christ’s FIRST coming?





If not, what are you waiting for? John the Baptist, in humility and meekness, gave us an example on warning the masses for the FIRST coming of the Lord Jesus Christ. He was getting the masses ready for Christ’s FIRST coming.





As Christ’s end-time Christians, His saints, who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus, we too MUST be like John the Baptist to prepare the masses ready for Christ’s SECOND coming.





We are to be like John the Baptist, who feared no man but God alone, and be that voice of one crying in the wilderness and preparing the way of the Lord’s SECOND coming in the clouds of heaven and whose feet shall NOT touch this sin-filled earth according to 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17.





We see Christian preachers preaching on street corners while end-time Christians are printing business cards on which is written information on the gospel of the kingdom of God and the mark of the Vatican beast, as part of the 3rd angel’s message in Revelation 14:9-11 while others are uploading videos on similar biblical topics on various social media platforms.





Be vigilant yet meek and humble like John the Baptist and warn the world of Christ’s SECOND coming and you will make an impact as John the Baptist did in the eyes of Herod and others.





This is not the time to fall asleep or to sit on your rear-ends playing on your mobile phone thinking that somebody else can do the Lord’s end-time work or to be distracted by worldly matters as those 5 foolish virgins were in Matthew 25 and were not ready spiritually for Christ’s return!





This is the time to be spiritually awake! As Christ warns us in Luke 21:36, Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.





Again, be vigilant like John the Baptist and do your part since there’s not much time left before all hell breaks lose and the mark of the Vatican beast will be enforced by law in your country and around the world. Be like the John the Baptist and prepare ye the way of the Lord in anticipation of His second coming.





