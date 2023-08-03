X22 REPORT Ep 3130b - Trump Prepared For Election Interference, Think CISA, Judgement Day

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3130b - August 2, 2023
Trump Prepared For Election Interference, Think CISA, Judgement Day
The [DS] will push every indictment against Trump, Trump is the bait. The indictments will allow Trump to produce and introduce evidence legally. Trump has prepared for election interference, he allowed it to happen in 2020 but in 2024 he had plans in place to make sure the elections are secure and transparent. The people's voice will be heard and judgement day is fast approaching.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
