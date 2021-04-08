THE EVENT - GUEST DR JUDY MIKOVITS 07 APRIL 2021

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Raw Deal + Wisdom Circle = The Event. Jim Fetzer, David Scorpio, Giuseppe Vafanculo & Brutal Honesty Chris Weinert welcome the legendary medical truth hero Dr Judy Mikovits. Sal from CO, Paul from CA, & ScaredeeCat from MN called in the fina…