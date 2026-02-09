Slow synth-funk, 70s Soul pocket, bubbling ARP Odyssey arpeggios, cosmic synth pads, deep rubbery bass, tight dry drums, drifting Echoplex guitar, echo-heavy blues rock riffs, choppy Hammond B3, swirling FX, expansive retro atmosphere, analog grit, 90 BPM

[Intro] [Bubbling ARP Odyssey arpeggio fades in] [Low, resonant synth sweeps] [Deep, rubbery bass groove enters] [Tight, dry drum hit] [Echoplex guitar trails]



[Verse 1] [Soulful, laid-back vocals] In the land of the free, where the brave once stood tall A new tune echoed, a marketing call "COVID's on the loose," they sang in unison Fear and uncertainty, their melody's foundation



[Chorus] [Full vocal harmonies] [Warm Hammond B3 stabs] Get your jab, it's the only way To keep the virus at bay, they say Vaccines for all, young and old In the battle for health, we're told



[Verse 2] [Bass-driven funk] [Grit and blues-rock guitar fills] "Safe and effective," the jingle went As Big Pharma's profits began to mount "Trust the experts," they sang in harmony While questions and doubts were silenced, you see



[Bridge] [Music strips back to drums and bass] [Atmospheric synth swells] Masks on, hands washed, social distance too Follow the rules, or else you'll pay the due Testing, tracing, lockdowns galore In this new normal, forevermore



[Chorus] [Building intensity] [Swirling FX] Get your jab, it's the only way To keep the virus at bay, they say Vaccines for all, young and old In the battle for health, we're told



[Guitar Solo] [Echo-heavy blues rock riffs] [Crying wah-pedal textures]



[Outro] [Tempo drags slightly, feeling the pocket] But remember, dear friends, as you sing along There's more to the story, right or wrong Trust in nature, trust in your health Not just the jingle... but your common sense wealth



[Outro Solo] [Morphing ARP Odyssey arpeggio returns] [Slow fade with drifting delay] [End]

