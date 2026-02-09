BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵The Covid Marketing Call
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 1 day ago

Slow synth-funk, 70s Soul pocket, bubbling ARP Odyssey arpeggios, cosmic synth pads, deep rubbery bass, tight dry drums, drifting Echoplex guitar, echo-heavy blues rock riffs, choppy Hammond B3, swirling FX, expansive retro atmosphere, analog grit, 90 BPM

[Intro] [Bubbling ARP Odyssey arpeggio fades in] [Low, resonant synth sweeps] [Deep, rubbery bass groove enters] [Tight, dry drum hit] [Echoplex guitar trails]

[Verse 1] [Soulful, laid-back vocals] In the land of the free, where the brave once stood tall A new tune echoed, a marketing call "COVID's on the loose," they sang in unison Fear and uncertainty, their melody's foundation

[Chorus] [Full vocal harmonies] [Warm Hammond B3 stabs] Get your jab, it's the only way To keep the virus at bay, they say Vaccines for all, young and old In the battle for health, we're told

[Verse 2] [Bass-driven funk] [Grit and blues-rock guitar fills] "Safe and effective," the jingle went As Big Pharma's profits began to mount "Trust the experts," they sang in harmony While questions and doubts were silenced, you see

[Bridge] [Music strips back to drums and bass] [Atmospheric synth swells] Masks on, hands washed, social distance too Follow the rules, or else you'll pay the due Testing, tracing, lockdowns galore In this new normal, forevermore

[Chorus] [Building intensity] [Swirling FX] Get your jab, it's the only way To keep the virus at bay, they say Vaccines for all, young and old In the battle for health, we're told

[Guitar Solo] [Echo-heavy blues rock riffs] [Crying wah-pedal textures]

[Outro] [Tempo drags slightly, feeling the pocket] But remember, dear friends, as you sing along There's more to the story, right or wrong Trust in nature, trust in your health Not just the jingle... but your common sense wealth

[Outro Solo] [Morphing ARP Odyssey arpeggio returns] [Slow fade with drifting delay] [End]

Keywords
slow synth-funk70s soul pocketbubbling arp odyssey arpeggioscosmic synth padsdeep rubbery basstight dry drumsdrifting echoplex guitarecho-heavy blues rock riffschoppy hammond b3swirling fxexpansive retro atmosphereanalog grit90 bpm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Silenced No More: The First Amendment under fire

Silenced No More: The First Amendment under fire

Ramon Tomey
EU accuses TikTok of &#8220;addictive design&#8221; under new digital censorship law

EU accuses TikTok of “addictive design” under new digital censorship law

Belle Carter
Silent Saboteurs: The Top 10 Everyday Foods Fueling Inflammation and Chronic Disease

Silent Saboteurs: The Top 10 Everyday Foods Fueling Inflammation and Chronic Disease

Coco Somers
White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

Belle Carter
Lawmakers urge DOJ to investigate New York, California, Maine and Connecticut for denying religious vaccine exemptions

Lawmakers urge DOJ to investigate New York, California, Maine and Connecticut for denying religious vaccine exemptions

Laura Harris
The Unfeeling Calculus of Superintelligence: Why AI Doesn&#8217;t Hate You, You&#8217;re Just Resource Competition

The Unfeeling Calculus of Superintelligence: Why AI Doesn’t Hate You, You’re Just Resource Competition

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy