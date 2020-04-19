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stock up ? buy silver ? .. Richieeee .. NOoo .. King is Coming !!
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77 views • April 19, 2020
Mark 13:22 For false Christs and false prophets shall rise, and shall shew signs and wonders, to seduce, if it were possible, even the elect.
Psalm 118:8 It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in man.
sth to think about :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDxz0o7ZmEg
Psalm 118:8 It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in man.
sth to think about :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDxz0o7ZmEg
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