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UN WARNS OF UPCOMING FOOD SHORTAGE - 10,000 PEOPLE OVERWHELM FOOD BANK - GARDEN UPDATE
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102 views • April 13, 2020
The mainstream media aka "Lamestream media" is finally starting to talk about the coming food shortage. When it hits mainsteam it is almost too late. I show you cities where people are in mile long lines to get food from the food bank. I also give you an update on my Garden.
If you would like a wood carving please email me [email protected]
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If you would like a wood carving please email me [email protected]
Support the show by using these links before you shop on Amazon
Amazon United States - http://amzn.to/2nxjgol
Amazon Canada - http://amzn.to/2ouAkA3
Amazon UK - http://amzn.to/2nBWKeN
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