Tell All The People

I originally uploaded this to YT in 2018, its just a relevant today if not more so. I'm telling you people, the X in TrumpX is like Q except I'm not full of crap. I use their own words against them. Following is a sneek peek at a new video I'm working out on how to start taking back control of our governance. #FakeGov #FakeLaw #Lawfare



Here is a perfectly legal way to do away with the swamp: claim state citizenship. Following is just a few case law quotes that can be used to justify defunding DC and and see how far they get without funding.



"The people or sovereign are not bound by general word in statutes, restrictive of prerogative right, title or interest, unless expressly named. Acts of limitation do not bind the King or the people. The people have been ceded all the rights of the King, the former sovereign,.." People v Herkimer, 4 Cowen (NY) 345, 348 (1825)



"People of a state are entitled to all rights, which formerly belong to the King by his prerogative." Lansing v Smith, (1829) 4 Wendell 9,20 (NY).



"State citizens are the only ones living under free government, whose rights are incapable of impairment by legislation or judicial decision." Twining v. New Jersey, 211 U.S. 97, 1908



"State Citizenship is a vested substantial property right, and the State has no power to divest or impair these rights." Favot v. Kingsbury, (1929) 98 Cal. App. 284, 276 P. 1083,



"The revenue laws are a code or a system in regulation of tax assessment and collection. They relate to taxpayers, and not to non-taxpayers. The latter are without their scope. No procedures are prescribed for non-taxpayers, and no attempt is made to annul any of their rights and remedies in due course of law. With them Congress does not assume to deal, and they are neither the subject nor the object of the revenue laws.“ Long v. Rasmussen, 281 F. 236, at 238



"Persons who are not taxpayers are not within the system and can obtain no benefit by following the procedures prescribed for taxpayers, such as the filing of claims for refunds.“ Economy Plumbing and Heating v. U.S., 470 F.2d 585 (Ct. Cl. 1972)



"Taxpayers are not State Citizens." Belmont v. Town of Gulfport, 122 So. 10.