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GRAPHENE OXIDE IN COVID VACCINE UNDER MICROSCOPE REVEALS SELF-ASSEMBLING STRUCTURES
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7349 views • August 17, 2021
GRAPHENE OXIDE IN COVID VACCINE UNDER MICROSCOPE REVEALS SELF-ASSEMBLING STRUCTURES
This researcher notes that specks of possibly nano Graphene Oxide seemed to self-assemble into shapes. Worm-like structures and specks seemed to be moving and also began to move in concert. The direction of movement noted was toward the edges of the glass. The nanobots also seemed to become aware of the researchers’ viewing through the eye-piece and seemed to pause and then appeared to approach the center. Long thread or worm-like shapes as well as clumped jagged shapes as seen in the La Quinta Columna microscopy pictures of Graphene Oxide in the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines were observed.
Source: https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/15/self-assembling-graphene-oxide-nanotech-now-found-also-in-pfizer-vaccine-german-video-reveals-self-assembling-specks-and-crystalline-networks-forming/
Original source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8e06KfDWMM&;t=709s
This researcher notes that specks of possibly nano Graphene Oxide seemed to self-assemble into shapes. Worm-like structures and specks seemed to be moving and also began to move in concert. The direction of movement noted was toward the edges of the glass. The nanobots also seemed to become aware of the researchers’ viewing through the eye-piece and seemed to pause and then appeared to approach the center. Long thread or worm-like shapes as well as clumped jagged shapes as seen in the La Quinta Columna microscopy pictures of Graphene Oxide in the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines were observed.
Source: https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/15/self-assembling-graphene-oxide-nanotech-now-found-also-in-pfizer-vaccine-german-video-reveals-self-assembling-specks-and-crystalline-networks-forming/
Original source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8e06KfDWMM&;t=709s
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