B.A.D. (ie. Bug In Base) Part 9 - 48 H EVAC (Administrative Work)

In this episode, we cover all of the administrative work, other than financial, which is required to hold a location according to the Québec Government. It is set as simple and comprehensive as I could, so that one could up and change addresses with all the bases covered.





Base Autonome Durable (B.A.D.) -- 10 Part series



Part 1 - Financing In

Part 2 - Financing Out

Part 3 - Food Fortress

Part 4 - Wilderness Opportunities

Part 5 - Security

Part 6 - Shelter

Part 7 - Outposts and Allies

Part 8 - Sim-survival for Preppers

Part 9 - 48 H Full EVAC (ie. Other Admin).



Part 10 - COMS