Red Pill Nation Hangout #407

1. 8:57 Donald Trump Wins 2024 Election! Sperging out commences

A) Your Body My Choice Idiocy

B) Scare tactics of Astroturf Project 2025

C) Hollywood produces no end of Sperg

2. 37:13 Manosphere is suddenly not just a fringe phenomenon anymore as it’s blamed for Harris Loss. Sex Strike Commences Manosphere men laugh openly

3. 1:22:20 Mitch McConnell caught trying to sneak Senate speaker vote past people

4. 1:37:03 Woke Streamers losing thousands of subs after all the lies told to them

5. 1:55:13 Another plot to assassinate Trump stopped this one supposedly done by Iran again

6. 2:07:17 Danielle Smith easily survives internal coup against her in CP Alberta Convention

7. 2:16:39 The Debacle that was the video game “Dragon Age”





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/