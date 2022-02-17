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Could it be that Canadian Soy-Boy Punk Justin Trudeau is a Bastard Spawn of Communist Fidel Castro?
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82 views • February 17, 2022
They sure look alike!
See Companion article for more information - https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/could-it-be-that-canadian-soy-boy-punk-justin-trudeau-is-a-bastard-spawn-of-communist-fidel-castro/
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Justin Trudeau, Fidel Castro, Soy Boy Punk, Communist, Dictator
See Companion article for more information - https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/could-it-be-that-canadian-soy-boy-punk-justin-trudeau-is-a-bastard-spawn-of-communist-fidel-castro/
Your help is desperately needed Folks! Please donate to this Ministry
By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT
By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
By By Zelle Pay - Use [email protected]
By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
Justin Trudeau, Fidel Castro, Soy Boy Punk, Communist, Dictator
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