Brighteon Broadcast News, July 24, 2023 - World FOOD SUPPLY PANIC as India BANS rice exports

0:00 Intro

11:50 Global Food Crisis

35:33 Bloody Story

1:12:22 Spellbreaker





- Drinking pine needle tea, rich with vitamin C and shikimic acid that ends plagues

- Why most people are BLIND to the natural medicine all around them

- India's ban on rice exports has Asian nations in a panic

- Global #wheat supplies also under extreme threat due to Ukraine conflict

- USA / NATO engineered the destruction of the "safe passage" agreement with #Russia

- #Geoengineering is also destroying #corn crops in the Midwest of the USA

- Government destruction of ranches and food farms in Europe

- All leading to food #inflation and #scarcity... ending in FAMINE

- UN says 2.4 billion people already lack sufficient access to food

- Details of a personal healing journey of MIRACLES as nearly-severed finger almost completely heals

- See the photos: No infection, no pain, no stitches and no prescriptions

- Natural medicine and prayer achieved the miracle: Nutrition, mushrooms, vibrational medicine, light therapy

- Never forget that YOU CAN HEAL with the power of God and nature.





