❓Crew confined, Phones seized by FBI? Baltimore Bridge Investigation raises questions

REDACTED | 🌉 Mystery deepens in Baltimore! Crew confined, phones seized by the FBI following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Also, the black box is missing data. The crew has been confined to the ship for two months. FBI has not given their phones back. Why isn't the Department of Transportation leading the investigation if it's not an attack? What are they hiding?









source:

https://x.com/TheRedactedInc/status/1792152722096939013