"THE GRAPES OF WRATH" [AUGUST 2021] - THE JUDGEMENT WILL BE COMPLETED
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
291 views • 8 months ago

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

*Especially please do not send any gift unless you have read & understood below. Thank you.


Today's Word: The judgement of America is multi-faceted to match all the different avenues of sin that have covered the nation. Nobody will be exempted, instead righteous and unrighteous will be separated by the hand of God and tested for fruit by His spirit. People have rejected Yah and tried him sorely to the point there is no mercy for it, judgement chapters to read Jer. 50 & 51.


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to reply. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account, not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using "purchase protection" on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure, especially if you sent in the past, please check the format of your gift on the PayPal receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.


Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.


SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:


BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com


YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice


TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog


SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice


PLAYLISTS REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO:

WAR SERIES - RUSSIA & CHINA INVASION OF THE USA: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKrsrYmbpBzTVyOKGCJBzE-u

SIN SERIES: PROPHECY: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKp7zr7bC1oWLk241jzUbN-D

REPENTANCE FOR SIN: WHY IT IS IMPORTANT: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKp0KGZJDw0rDcHNENis7tjT

"THE BEAUTIFUL MEN OF AMERICA" - HIDDEN TRANSGENDERS AMONG US: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKrDHUtbe2r79KDZwyjdFBb-

"WHO ARE THE TRUE JEWS OF THE BIBLE?" END TIMES PROPHECIES FOR ISRAEL: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKqI-80ZB5_XSitRA0p4c3rA


PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO:

THE GRAPES OF WRATH: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/08/04/the-grapes-of-wrath-august-2-2021/

[PT 2 OF 2] "THE CROWN WILL FALL" - YOU WILL LOSE AUTHORITY & FORFEIT YOUR LIFE, THUS SAYS THE LORD: https://youtube.com/watch?v=UrsbBpiOEMw

"THE FLOODS ARE COMING" - FLORIDA, TEXAS, JUDGEMENTS & TRUMP: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Q-ARi2sGwkQ

PROPHECY FULFILLED FROM APRIL 2, 2023: https://youtube.com/watch?v=CbbGAv_RpUA

"THE YEAR OF THE TEST" - [SPIRITUAL WARFARE, PROMOTION, DEMOTION, GODLY CHARACTER]: https://youtube.com/watch?v=KZhAi26spRo

"SOS" - THE FINAL DISTRESS CALL OF MYSTERY BABYLON: https://youtube.com/watch?v=wPn6UxrKbLA


americaholy spiritchristjesussinbabylonusaunited stateswrath of godnationjudgement2021mother of harlotswrathgrapesrighteousyahaugustgreat whorejudgement of americacompletedtmvpbmulti-facetedavenues of sinexempted
