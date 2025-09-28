Rapture 2000 Years Ago for Those Standing There

2000 years ago, some of those standing there before Jesus would not taste death till they saw the Son of Man come in His Kingdom. His angels would be sent down to gather His elect 2000 years ago.

"Prophecy Paradox, the Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611/bibleprophend-20

For more proof the Rapture took place 2000 years ago, see my other video: https://www.brighteon.com/b5ce2c4a-696d-4317-bc05-fdc4d282d156