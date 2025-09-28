BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rapture 2000 Years Ago for Those Standing There
When The End Time Was
When The End Time Was
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 1 day ago

2000 years ago, some of those standing there before Jesus would not taste death till they saw the Son of Man come in His Kingdom. His angels would be sent down to gather His elect 2000 years ago.

"Prophecy Paradox, the Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611/bibleprophend-20

For more proof the Rapture took place 2000 years ago, see my other video: https://www.brighteon.com/b5ce2c4a-696d-4317-bc05-fdc4d282d156

Keywords
biblespiritualityreligionrapture2000 years
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy