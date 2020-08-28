WEAP0NIZED LAURA & the DEEP STATE

nolabutterfly



I was on WGSO & Jeff Crouere's Ringside Politics telling his listeners about weaponized weather radar and Hurricane Laura when the tower was taken out that powers (or broadcasts) them (still waiting for more info on the shit down, there was ZERO wind or rain at the time!) and they went DEAD on the air and had to cancel the whole rest of the show. Tell me it has NOTHING to do with the targeting that started up again on Friday 5 minutes after I got put on guard from military source to be prepared and get my family out for the storms that were coming... TELL me it has NOTHING TO DO with me trying to get the WORD OUT on WEAPONIZED WEATHER DOPPLER RADAR.





I'm all ears.