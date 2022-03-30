【G-Times News】Mainstream Media Got $1 Billion From US Taxpayers for Vaccine Effectiveness Propaganda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
According to a report from Exposé on March 26th, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released information to The Blaze in response to a request from Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The information showed that the U.S. Federal Government purchased $1 billion worth of advertisement as part of a media campaign to build confidence in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus vaccine.