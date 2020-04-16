BULLET - RUSH HOUR

Brand new video i made placed on a song of one of my favorite bands BULLET! SPECIALLY DEDICATED to all ladies workin in the sex industry by their will OR NOT!



A tough game with high stakes

A big world for a small town boy

Gonna get it, just admit it

You gonna jump when they tell you to go



Life in the fast lane

Wrong side of the track

If you find your self gettin lost

You got a long way back



RUSH HOUR

UNDER THE GUN

RUSH HOUR

UNDER THE GUN

YOU BETTER CUT AND RUN



A nice deal ,a small cut

Got the big shots to back you up

Before you know you're in the cold!

You 're bein bought before you're sold!



Life in the fast lane

Wrong side of the track

If you find your self gettin lost

You got a long way back

Faces of strangers

You see them all pass

When it's rush hour

You better step on the gas!