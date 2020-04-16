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BULLET - RUSH HOUR
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37 views • April 16, 2020
Brand new video i made placed on a song of one of my favorite bands BULLET! SPECIALLY DEDICATED to all ladies workin in the sex industry by their will OR NOT!
A tough game with high stakes
A big world for a small town boy
Gonna get it, just admit it
You gonna jump when they tell you to go
Life in the fast lane
Wrong side of the track
If you find your self gettin lost
You got a long way back
RUSH HOUR
UNDER THE GUN
RUSH HOUR
UNDER THE GUN
YOU BETTER CUT AND RUN
A nice deal ,a small cut
Got the big shots to back you up
Before you know you're in the cold!
You 're bein bought before you're sold!
Life in the fast lane
Wrong side of the track
If you find your self gettin lost
You got a long way back
Faces of strangers
You see them all pass
When it's rush hour
You better step on the gas!
A tough game with high stakes
A big world for a small town boy
Gonna get it, just admit it
You gonna jump when they tell you to go
Life in the fast lane
Wrong side of the track
If you find your self gettin lost
You got a long way back
RUSH HOUR
UNDER THE GUN
RUSH HOUR
UNDER THE GUN
YOU BETTER CUT AND RUN
A nice deal ,a small cut
Got the big shots to back you up
Before you know you're in the cold!
You 're bein bought before you're sold!
Life in the fast lane
Wrong side of the track
If you find your self gettin lost
You got a long way back
Faces of strangers
You see them all pass
When it's rush hour
You better step on the gas!
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