Quo Vadis





Sep 6, 2022 In this video we share Padre Pio and the Only Safe Place for Humanity.





When Saint Padre Pio was asked why he insisted so much on consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, he gave a powerful answer:





Because it is the only place in the world where Satan has not and never will set foot.





The only place in the world where it is impossible for him to take the souls that entered inside waiting for the future.





The devil's apocalypse is nothing compared to those who are safe in the Heart of Mary!





In an apparition in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917, Our Lady said, among other things, that Jesus wanted devotion to Her Immaculate Heart established.





To those who accept it, she promised salvation, and God will love those souls like the flowers with which Mary decorated His throne.





Also, Our Lady notes that devotion to Her Immaculate Heart is one of the last weapons God gave to the whole world.





Holy Virgin Mary, my Mother and Queen, to your Immaculate Heart I consecrate and surrender my entire being: my thoughts, words and deeds.





Dispose of me and all that belongs to me now and forever to the praise and glory of the Holy Trinity for the sanctification of the Church and the salvation of the whole world.





My Immaculate Mother, help me to live worthy of my baptismal consecration so that I irrevocably belong to my Redeemer.





Let me listen to the promptings of the Holy Spirit like You!





May the will of God be done in me and in everything!





Amen!





In 1971, three years after his death, Pope Paul VI said to the superiors of the Capuchin Order about Pio:





"Look what fame he had, what a worldwide following gathered around him!





But why?





Perhaps because he was a philosopher?





Because he was wise? Because he had resources at his disposal?





Because he said Mass humbly, heard confessions from dawn to dusk and was–it is not easy to say it–one who bore the wounds of our Lord.





He was a man of prayer and suffering. "





Padre Pio has become one of the world's most popular saints.





There are more than 3,000 "Padre Pio Prayer Groups" worldwide, with three million members.





John Paul II declared Padre Pio a saint on 16 June 2002.





An estimated 300,000 people attended the canonization ceremony in Rome.





A 2006 survey by the magazine Famiglia Cristiana found that more Italian Catholics pray to Padre Pio for intercession than to any other figure.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_zj3Eq-2VU



