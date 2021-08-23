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Unlimited Taxes and Militarism: Antifederalist Brutus No. 7
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70 views • August 23, 2021
Brutus takes Alexander Hamilton to task over his support of power “without limitation” to raise and fund armies in Federalist No. 23. He disputes the need, and argues it would reject the principles of the Revolution to form a militarized nation in the image of the European monarchies.
Path to Liberty: August 23, 2021
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Path to Liberty: August 23, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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