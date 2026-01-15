The Life Force of the Kingdom Part 7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are things that are necessary to experience the power of God. The first is a desire to do have the experience and then most important of all is the faith to in his existence.
In this session we look at some examples of failure and the cause of failure in contrast to success and the reason for success.
May you be edified as you examine this video.