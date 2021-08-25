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Larry Stinson Of Peterborough Public Health Is Caught Violating The Nuremberg Code On Camera
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101 views • August 25, 2021
While the city has set up Eugenic-Jab-Center's in playgrounds to inject the Suicide-Shot into the arms of young children, a group of concerned parents went to Peterborough Public Health seeking the necessary information they require in order to offer an informed consent. They asked to see the package inserts and was flatly denied by the Director of Operations Larry Stinson.
Clearly, Stinton is aware that the insert is blank, and he is making a conscious decision to hide this fact from the public
This refusal caught on camera is evidence of a grievous Crime Against Humanity knowingly being committed and will be used as evidence when prosecutions for War Crimes begin at the upcoming Nuremberg 2.0 trials
Peterborough, Ontario, Canada
Clearly, Stinton is aware that the insert is blank, and he is making a conscious decision to hide this fact from the public
This refusal caught on camera is evidence of a grievous Crime Against Humanity knowingly being committed and will be used as evidence when prosecutions for War Crimes begin at the upcoming Nuremberg 2.0 trials
Peterborough, Ontario, Canada
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