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The video posting site is currently being relocated(只今動画投稿サイト移転中）
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6 views • November 22, 2021
Currently, I am moving from YouTube to this Brighteon, but personally I mainly use Rumble and use this as a sub. I don't have much plans at the moment, but I'd like to upload long-range videos here, so please take a look.
日本語訳：現在YouTubeからこのBrighteonに移転していますが個人的にはRumbleをメインにしてサブでこちらは使います。現在はあまり予定はないのですがロングレンジの動画に関してもこちらでアップロードをしていこうと思いますのでぜひ観てください。
日本語訳：現在YouTubeからこのBrighteonに移転していますが個人的にはRumbleをメインにしてサブでこちらは使います。現在はあまり予定はないのですがロングレンジの動画に関してもこちらでアップロードをしていこうと思いますのでぜひ観てください。
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