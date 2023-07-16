Create New Account
Ukrainian Armed Forces Attempting Nighttime River Crossing - Destruction of Two Ukrainian Boats
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago

 Ukrainian Armed Forces Attempting Nighttime River Crossing

Artillery units from the "Dnepr" group delivered pinpoint strikes, resulting in the destruction of two Ukrainian boats in the area near Antonovsky Island.

Approximately 16 Ukrainian Armed Forces militants were eliminated as a result of the fire strike as reported by @HersonVestnik.

