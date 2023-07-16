Ukrainian Armed Forces Attempting Nighttime River Crossing
Artillery units from the "Dnepr" group delivered pinpoint strikes, resulting in the destruction of two Ukrainian boats in the area near Antonovsky Island.
Approximately 16 Ukrainian Armed Forces militants were eliminated as a result of the fire strike as reported by @HersonVestnik.
