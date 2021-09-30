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Swedish Dr Erik Enby - A Pfizer 'Vaccine' Under a Microscope(eng subs) [23.09.2021]
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25 views • September 30, 2021
Erik Enby (born 1937) is a Swedish doctor who has been recognised for his highly controversial studies describing the microbial situation in the blood for a range of conditions. His unorthodox method suffer a media hunt and official punishment. In May 2015, an international team of researchers publish a comprehensive study that seems to prove him right..
https://docenby.com/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=DR+ERIK+ENBY&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://doctorerikenbydocumentary.wordpress.com/2017/10/24/who-is-dr-erik-enby/
https://doctorerikenbydocumentary.wordpress.com/
https://worldfreedomalliance.org/au/news/dr-erik-enby-finds-swarming-microbes-in-pfizer-covid-jab-people-may-get-sick/
https://www.erikenby.se/
https://newsvoice.se/2021/08/swarming-microbs-pfizer-covid-jab/
https://nocensoring.com/dr-erik-enby-reviews-the-pfizer-vaccine-under-the-microscope/
https://humanismkunskap.org/2021/08/19/dr-erik-enby-har-filmat-pfizer-covax-och-berattar-i-en-intervju-med-borje-peratt/
https://www.reddit.com/r/DebateVaccines/comments/pwvuw7/dr_erik_enby_reviews_the_pfizer_vaccine_under_the/
https://everydayconcerned.net/dr-erik-enby-pfizer-biontech-vaccine-video_2021-09-23_13-05-08-mp4/
Drwelch - 334 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P2B2MWVsOAyF/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drwelch/
https://docenby.com/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=DR+ERIK+ENBY&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://doctorerikenbydocumentary.wordpress.com/2017/10/24/who-is-dr-erik-enby/
https://doctorerikenbydocumentary.wordpress.com/
https://worldfreedomalliance.org/au/news/dr-erik-enby-finds-swarming-microbes-in-pfizer-covid-jab-people-may-get-sick/
https://www.erikenby.se/
https://newsvoice.se/2021/08/swarming-microbs-pfizer-covid-jab/
https://nocensoring.com/dr-erik-enby-reviews-the-pfizer-vaccine-under-the-microscope/
https://humanismkunskap.org/2021/08/19/dr-erik-enby-har-filmat-pfizer-covax-och-berattar-i-en-intervju-med-borje-peratt/
https://www.reddit.com/r/DebateVaccines/comments/pwvuw7/dr_erik_enby_reviews_the_pfizer_vaccine_under_the/
https://everydayconcerned.net/dr-erik-enby-pfizer-biontech-vaccine-video_2021-09-23_13-05-08-mp4/
Drwelch - 334 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P2B2MWVsOAyF/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drwelch/
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