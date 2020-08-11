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The Recycled and Reused 2016 'Q' Psyop White House Secret Service Street Shooting
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37 views • August 11, 2020
Last week Trump said that he was going away for a few days and they pictured the White House staff saying goodbye to him getting on Marine One. There were rumors of an assassination attempt coming soon and then today we had a copycat shooting in front of the White House that looked eerily similar to the one from May 2016. I just have a gut feeling that we are being set-up for more psyop craziness coming from the Trump White House. This looked too scripted today. It happened at 5:55 PM an important Masonic number and it was on 17th St. and Penn Ave. The Q is 17. I smell a Drain the Swamp Rat.
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