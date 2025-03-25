Today is the 5 year anniversary of the passing of the Covid-19 laws. Ireland

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today is the 5 year anniversary of the passing of the Covid-19 laws.
If you forgive and forget what they did, be assured that they will do it again.
We spent 716 days living under the most tyrannical laws ever passed in this country, since the founding of the Free State - and all for a virus with a recovery rate of 99.5%.
This was not about public safety. This was an exercise in control.