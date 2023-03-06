https://gettr.com/post/p2aidix7434
【[email protected] 】3/4/2023 Ian McMath, Film & News Director: I really look forward to seeing NFSC and Chinese people to take down the evil CCP so that I can enjoy Peking Duck in Beijing with Beijingers
#LamaTemple #Hutong #NFSC #takedownCCP
GETTR: @Ian_McMath
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/4/2023 新闻及电影制片人伊恩-麦克马斯：期待新中国联邦早日灭共，我也想回北京吃烤鸭、逛逛雍和宫！
#雍和宫 #胡同 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共
盖特中文账户：@IanMcMath_China
