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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 4, The Protocols of Zion
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182 views • February 05, 2022
Hoax or Truth? Anti-Semitic or not? Let’s find out through ancient documents, revealing the true identity of the Protocols and its author(s). They show us a future so chilling, so evil, this episode will send shivers down your spine.
Their old words combined with everyday pictures will shock you to the core. Do we have time left before they reach their final goal: absolute world dominance and a One World Government, a New World Order in which their King – ‘the King of Kings’ – will be crowned on the throne of Zion (Jerusalem) to rule the world forever more?
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music by Alexander Nakarada, Chopin
For more info / to support our work:
https:/www.fallcabal.com
Join our FallCabal Telegram channel for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
Their old words combined with everyday pictures will shock you to the core. Do we have time left before they reach their final goal: absolute world dominance and a One World Government, a New World Order in which their King – ‘the King of Kings’ – will be crowned on the throne of Zion (Jerusalem) to rule the world forever more?
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music by Alexander Nakarada, Chopin
For more info / to support our work:
https:/www.fallcabal.com
Join our FallCabal Telegram channel for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
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