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Hemi-Sync Guided Deep Breathing Meditation
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80 views • January 12, 2022
The following video is a guided deep breathing meditation narrated by Pranayama Yoga instructor Eric Dubay and featuring hemi-sync binaural audio and isochronic frequencies for brainwave synchronization which has been shown to improve sleep, concentration, creativity, memory and flow state. Before beginning deep breathing practice it is highly recommended to use a Neti Pot with salt water to flush and clean out your sinuses as shown here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AP0T09QpIfI Through daily Neti Pot cleansing in conjunction with the breathing exercises shown here, many students have completely healed their asthma, apnea, snoring, sinus and congestion issues. For the best effect be sure to wear headphones or ear buds!
For more about Pranayama Yoga and Deep Breathing Meditation: https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/01/the-most-important-thing-in-your-life/
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For more about Pranayama Yoga and Deep Breathing Meditation: https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/01/the-most-important-thing-in-your-life/
Get Connected with me!
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
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