Monday, August 18, 1913: Unsworn, Oral Statement of Leo M. Frank in the Fulton County Superior Court, Atlanta, Georgia

LEO FRANK MOUNTS THE WITNESS STAND AND MAKES HIS UNSWORN STATEMENT TO THE COURT

Gentlemen of the Jury:

In the year 1884, on the 17th day of April, I was born in Cuero, Texas.

At the age of three months, my parents took me to Brooklyn, New York, and I remained in my home until I came South, to Atlanta, to make my home here.

I attended the public schools of Brooklyn, and prepared for college, in Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, New York.

In the fall of 1902, I entered Cornell University, where I took the course in mechanical engineering, and graduated after four years, in June, 1906.

I then accepted a position as draftsman with the B. F. Sturtevant Company, of Hyde Park, Massachusetts.

After remaining with this firm about 6 months, I returned once more to my home in Brooklyn, where I accepted a position as testing engineer and draftsman with the National Meter Company of Brooklyn, New York.

I remained in this position until about the middle of October, 1907, when, at the invitation of some citizens of Atlanta, I came South to confer with them in reference to the starting and operation of a pencil factory, to be located in Atlanta.

After remaining here for about two weeks, I returned once more to New York, where I engaged passage and went to Europe.

I remained in Europe nine months.

During my sojourn abroad, I studied the pencil business, and looked after the erection and testing of the machinery which had been previously contracted for.

The first part of August, 1908, I returned once more to America, and immediately came South to Atlanta, which has remained my home ever since.

I married in Atlanta, an Atlanta girl, Miss Lucile Selig.

The major portion of my married life has been spent at the home of my parents in law, Mr. and Mrs. Selig, at 68 East Georgia Avenue.

My married life has been exceptionally happy-indeed, it has been the happiest days of my life.

My duties as superintendent of the National Pencil Company were in general, as follows:

I had charge of the technical and mechanical end of the factory, looking after the operations and seeing that the product was turned out in quality equal to the standard which is set by our competitors.

I looked after the installation of new machinery and the purchase of new machinery.

In addition to that, I had charge of the office work at the Forsyth Street plant, and general supervision of the lead plant, which is situated on Bell Street.

I looked after the purchase of the raw materials which are used in the manufacture of pencils, kept up with the market of those materials, where the prices fluctuated, so that the purchases could be made to the best possible advantage.

On Friday, April 15th, I arrived at the pencil factory on Forsyth Street, at about seven o'clock my usual time.



