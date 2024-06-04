FDA was supposed to be responsible for drug efficacy.

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

The criminal FDA, they are the problem in this country, and they need to go away. All they were responsible for was "safety of food." Oh, until the assassination of John F. Kennedy. And what did we get then? Oh, we could put, we had a little problem here, we could hide this little thing that said: they had efficacy. They had control over what was the efficacy of a drug: where you could use it, what worked.

We used to make drugs, UpJohns Pharmaceuticals, 100 years of that was when I was there in 1986. And they were elixirs. They were elixirs, they were liquids. And you could get the essence and they called it "snake oil salesmen." We might call it homeopathy, where you dilute out until you only had the energy of the virus, and that sequence, that energy, and your cells could sense that energy and send the right fire truck, the exosomes, expressing your virus envelope, spike protein. There is no spike protein floating around your cells people!

They're synthetic viruses. Every single viral vaccine is a supernatant of a fermentation product.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/23/2024

