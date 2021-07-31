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No Amount Of Evidence Will Ever Persuade An Idiot
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191 views • July 31, 2021
Sadly, these words seem very true. It is like people get into a kind of a stupor and no one can reach them. They have blinkers on and nothing or no one can change their ideology.
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