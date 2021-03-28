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The Template - The Source Ceremony - Code 4
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6 views • March 28, 2021
Humanity was not simply intellectually duped into surrendering its deep core sovereignty to the deified, hierarchical power structures of religion. The inability of Humanity to self reference as an autonomously sustained system of consciousness is a consequence of genetic engineering. Everything is code
The Circuits connected in the Ceremony of Source deliver the energetic nature of the Source Code into the Human endocrine system. These meridians of electromagnetic information define the Human as a fractal aspect of primordial awareness. Providing data that restores the self-realization of the Human holonom as a self-constructing, self-sustaining system of photonic resonance; activating the inherent Human potential to decipher the meaning of Source and to embody the knowledge that You Are The Source.
The Circuits connected in the Ceremony of Source deliver the energetic nature of the Source Code into the Human endocrine system. These meridians of electromagnetic information define the Human as a fractal aspect of primordial awareness. Providing data that restores the self-realization of the Human holonom as a self-constructing, self-sustaining system of photonic resonance; activating the inherent Human potential to decipher the meaning of Source and to embody the knowledge that You Are The Source.
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