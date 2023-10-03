Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 2, 2023

Episode 2119 - Must listen show! Full teaching on the Blood of Christ and what it has done for the human race.This is that show. The hope we have in Christ Jesus! Plus Ted does a book review on the space fence and the coming planetary lock down.This show also ties together Quantum mechanics, Christianity, transhumanism, cern, anti matter, D wave computers and their demonic interface, the mark of the beast. Plus much much much more! Plus we discuss in detail what it truly means to be a christian. This is a must listen show!

