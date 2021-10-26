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DR. RICHARD FLEMING POWER POINT PRESENTATION ON COVID-19 AND VACCINE-INDUCED ADE | INFOWARS
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110 views • October 26, 2021
October 3rd, 2021 - Renowned scientist Dr. Richard Fleming visits Infowars to give a powerful, in-depth Power Point presentation exposing what's really happening with Covid-19 and vaccine induced ADE (Antibody-dependent Enhancement).
This special Saturday Broadcast contains life saving info that only makes it passed the censors when you share it!
This special Saturday Broadcast contains life saving info that only makes it passed the censors when you share it!
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