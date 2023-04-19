In order to make sure the new generation gets a good taste in music, here my "mixtape" for Natalie and others who need it.
It took an awfully long time to make, even if that fact isn't particularly noticeable. Lowpass filter a few seconds to reduce noise here, cutting off annoying bits there, tweaking and editing almost everywhere. I marked only the more than negligible edits on the audio, not video, with "Rochelange edit".
I hope this may give people a necessary boost away from the current pop top charts misery.
